Ramadan Month Approaching, Israel Pushed to Negotiate

In a press meeting on Thursday, Saadollah Zarei said: The Israeli regime has nothing to say but to follow what the US orders, as it vetoed Algeria's resolution in the UN Security Council.

Algeria's resolution had 13 votes in favor and one abstention from England. 

The US excuse was that the issuance of the resolution would hinder the conclusion of the ceasefire process in the Paris negotiations, he said.

Paris 2 negotiations began on February 23, with Qatar, Egypt, and the US being the mediators between Palestine's Hamas and the Israeli regime's Mossad. 
