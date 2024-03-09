Violence Reported as Israeli Protesters Take to Streets in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Many Israeli anti-government protesters are once more taking to the streets of Tel Aviv in weekly demonstrations calling for the release of captives in Gaza and early elections.

Video online and reports show protesters blocking traffic in central Tel Aviv and chanting slogans against the government led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding more be done by occupation authorities on releasing Israelis still held in the besieged enclave.Israeli media reported that the protests resulted in pushing, arrests, and even a protester throwing a smoke grenade.The Jerusalem Post quoted Israeli occupation police as saying that an earlier demonstration was approved, but protesters arrived and moved towards the so-called Kaplan area without coordination with police, and began blocking traffic and moving barriers.