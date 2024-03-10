Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London

Islam Times - Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators flooded London's streets in the first national demonstration organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign since Prime Minister Sunak criticized perceived extremist disruption and criminality in such rallies.

Sunak's comments, seen as a veiled criticism of pro-Palestine rallies, were met with condemnation by demonstrators. Sundari Anitha, 50, expressed her support for Palestine and criticized the government's approach, stating, "They are widening the concept of extremism to attack the right of people to protest."Anitha further highlighted what she perceived as underlying Islamophobia, suggesting that the government's association of Muslims with extremism has made it easier for them to label pro-Palestine activism as extremist.The protest follows a recent incident in Gaza where at least 112 people were killed and 760 were injured after desperate crowds gathered around aid trucks and Israeli troops opened fire. Anitha emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We are just standing by and letting a whole population starve."Nick Laws, 47, criticized Sunak and expressed frustration over the lack of empathy from the government.Nadia Spurr, 71, described the images and events from Gaza as "heartbreaking" and criticized world leaders for their inaction. She called for continued protests until the situation improves.This demonstration marks the tenth national protest for Palestine organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.