0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 11:07

Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London

Story Code : 1121582
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Sunak's comments, seen as a veiled criticism of pro-Palestine rallies, were met with condemnation by demonstrators. Sundari Anitha, 50, expressed her support for Palestine and criticized the government's approach, stating, "They are widening the concept of extremism to attack the right of people to protest."

Anitha further highlighted what she perceived as underlying Islamophobia, suggesting that the government's association of Muslims with extremism has made it easier for them to label pro-Palestine activism as extremist.

The protest follows a recent incident in Gaza where at least 112 people were killed and 760 were injured after desperate crowds gathered around aid trucks and Israeli troops opened fire. Anitha emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "We are just standing by and letting a whole population starve."

Nick Laws, 47, criticized Sunak and expressed frustration over the lack of empathy from the government.

Nadia Spurr, 71, described the images and events from Gaza as "heartbreaking" and criticized world leaders for their inaction. She called for continued protests until the situation improves.

This demonstration marks the tenth national protest for Palestine organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
10 March 2024
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
10 March 2024
Children
Children's Charity Office Destroyed, Aid Worker Killed in Israel’s Attacks on Gaza
10 March 2024
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
10 March 2024
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
10 March 2024
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
10 March 2024
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
10 March 2024
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
9 March 2024
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
9 March 2024
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
9 March 2024
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
9 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
9 March 2024