Sunday 10 March 2024 - 11:08

Iran, Qatar Push for Gaza Peace

In a telephone conversation on Saturday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani discussed the latest bilateral issues as well as the regional developments, including the crisis in Gaza.

The two top diplomats underlined the need for the continuation of the growing trend of relations and implementation of the bilateral agreements.

They also talked about the latest developments in Gaza and the initiatives that have been put forth for the purpose of stopping the genocide in the enclave.

They further stressed the need for increased efforts and political diligence to that end.

At least 30,960 Palestinians have been killed and 72,524 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
