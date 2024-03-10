At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria

Islam Times - During the clashes that broke out between the terrorists and the Syrian army forces in Aleppo and Idlib on Saturday, at least 60 terrorists were killed.

Fierce clashes broke out on Saturday between the Syrian army and terrorists in the western suburbs of Aleppo and southern Idlib.At least 60 terrorists, most of whom were foreign nationals, were killed as they were trying to conduct two simultaneous attacks on the headquarters of the Syrian army units in Aleppo and Idlib.The Syrian army units managed to thwart the unexpected attack of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.