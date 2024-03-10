Iran Developing Mega-Science Infrastructure: AEOI Official

Islam Times - The vice chairman of AEOI has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is developing infrastructure for mega-science projects as part of its policies to attain advanced technology and achieve sustainable development.

The vice chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Javad Karimi-Sabet made the announcement during his address to the second specialized meeting held on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival 2024 that took place on March 1-7 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.Karimi-Sabet explained that Iran is working on mega-science projects with the final aim of achieving sustainable development, as such projects leave a great impact on different aspects of the national economy while helping boost international cooperation, among other issues.In line with this policy, he said, Iran is cooperating in the project to develop Russia’s PIK research reactor, adding that the project can also serve as a starting point for Tehran-Moscow cooperation on mega-science, considering Iran’s long-running activity in nuclear medicine as well as the country’s comprehensive plan for using nuclear technology in health, food security, energy, and the environment, as well as the capabilities at the PIK complex.