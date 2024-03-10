0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 11:16

13 Killed, Injured in Israeli Attack on S Lebanon

The Israeli regime's fighter jets bombed a residential area in southern Lebanon, as a result of which 4 members of a family were martyred.

Arab news sources reported that the Tel Aviv regime's attack on a building in southern Lebanon left four people killed and 9 others injured.

On Saturday night, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that it had conducted an attack on an Israeli regime position. Hezbollah added that its forces managed to directly hit the Israeli position and blow casualties to the Zionists.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
