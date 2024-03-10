0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 11:17

Pentagon Authorizes Nukes in F-35A Jet

This bombshell—dropped by F-35’s Joint Program Office (JPO)—was reported by Breaking Defense Friday morning. JPO spokesman Russ Goemaere stated that the certification had actually been awarded months earlier and far ahead of schedule.

This means that F-35As will now be considered “dual-capable” platforms useable in both conventional and nuclear warfare—in the latter role carrying up to two B61-12s internally and using its suite of ground-scanning sensors and datalinks to target the bomb more precisely than other B61-delivering aircraft.
