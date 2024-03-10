Islam Times - The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) announced the destruction of its last remaining office in Gaza, while another strike claimed the life of a Palestinian aid worker employed at a US charity, amid ongoing Israeli attacks in the region.

The PCRF, established in 1991 by humanitarians in the US, revealed the destruction of its Gaza office in the aftermath of an Israeli attack. The organization, which offers medical care to injured and ill children lacking access to local medical facilities, shared images of a demolished building.Meanwhile, Anera, a charity aiding refugees in Palestine, Jordan, and Lebanon, reported the death of Mousa Shawwa, an aid worker, in a separate Israeli strike on his shelter in Gaza's Deir el-Balah. Despite providing the shelter's coordinates multiple times for his protection, Shawwa was killed on Friday. He becomes the fifth member of a US humanitarian aid group to die in the Israeli war on Gaza.Khalil al-Dakran, spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, issued a plea to the international community, urging immediate assistance with medical supplies and fuel. In a statement to Al Jazeera, al-Dakran highlighted the dire situation, with more than 37 bodies and 118 wounded arriving in recent hours, overwhelming the hospital's capacity due to a shortage of space and medical supplies.He also noted ongoing bombings in Khan Younis and the critical condition of nearby hospitals, emphasizing the urgent need for aid.The attacks in Gaza have resulted in a devastating toll, with at least 30,960 Palestinians killed and 72,524 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.