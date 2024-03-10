0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 20:38

Gaza’s Civil Defense Decries Airdrop Aid Tactics

Story Code : 1121671
Gaza’s Civil Defense Decries Airdrop Aid Tactics
“The method of using the dropping of aid via international relief planes has not limited the famine crisis suffered by our people in the Gaza Strip, but has increased the number of victims looking for a living,” said Mahmoud Basal in a statement.

Continuation of this relief method has resulted in further casualties and injuries among citizens. Basal emphasized the urgent need for alternative solutions to demonstrate the inefficacy of airdrops in providing relief to famine-stricken citizens in Gaza.

Five people were killed on Friday in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza when a US aid parachute failed to deploy properly, causing a package to fall on them. Among the victims were two boys, with 11 others injured, aged between 30 and 50 years old.

Ardi Imseis, a former UNRWA official, has questioned the US proposal to send humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea when the Israeli regime has six land crossings that could be utilized for aid delivery "at the necessary scale."

"As the occupying power, Israel is obligated to provide humanitarian and relief supplies to the civilian population in Gaza," said Imseis, a professor at Queens University, Canada. He expressed surprise that more pressure was not being exerted on Israel to provide adequate humanitarian aid.

Imseis raised concerns about the distribution of aid through the proposed maritime route, questioning who would receive the aid, particularly since UNRWA, accused by Israel of seeking dismantlement, is the only agency capable of efficiently handling aid logistics.

A senior UN aid official cautioned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza, a quarter of the population, face catastrophic food insecurity, with one in six children under two in the north suffering from severe malnutrition.

Humanitarian agencies have been warning for months of a critical humanitarian situation in Gaza if a lasting truce is not achieved, according to Meg Sattler, CEO of Ground Truth Solutions.

Sattler highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian law to be respected in Gaza and for land borders to be opened for aid access, emphasizing that 97% of people in Gaza reported rationing food to survive, skipping meals, and drinking contaminated water.

"People are starving to death now," she warned. "When people reach this level of hunger, intervention is needed within hours, not weeks."
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
10 March 2024
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
10 March 2024
Children
Children's Charity Office Destroyed, Aid Worker Killed in Israel’s Attacks on Gaza
10 March 2024
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
10 March 2024
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
10 March 2024
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
10 March 2024
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
10 March 2024
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
9 March 2024
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
9 March 2024
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
9 March 2024
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
9 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
9 March 2024