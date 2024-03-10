0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 20:39

Iran Keen for Closer Ties with Pakistan during Zardari’s Presidency

Story Code : 1121672
In a message on Sunday, Raisi congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as Pakistan’s president.

Highlighting the historical, cultural and religious bonds between the two nations, Raisi expressed hope that the bilateral relations would grow during Zardari’s new tenure.

He also described Pakistan as a brother and friend of Iran, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to promote relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as ever, particularly during the new term.”

On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari won a second term as president, supported by the ruling coalition in a vote by parliament and regional assemblies.

Zardari, 68, previously took the presidential office post in 2008 after a sympathy vote following the gun and bomb assassination of his wife Benazir Bhutto when she was campaigning for re-election.
