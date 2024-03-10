0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 20:42

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Soldier Identified as Elderly Deaf Man

The soldier claimed to have shot the man, who was hiding next to a bed, with four bullets. Another soldier congratulated him, saying 'Excellent. All respect.'

Al Jazeera TV has revealed new details about the killing of 50 civilians by Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, including the identification of the elderly Palestinian man executed during a raid in November. The channel reported that 50 civilians were executed in western Gaza, with homes and facilities destroyed and looted. Witnesses described the area as a focal point for soldiers who killed over 50 Palestinians in their homes.

Survivors reported that the victims were hastily buried. Al Jazeera obtained exclusive photos showing the destruction left behind after the Israeli army's withdrawal. The elderly man killed by soldiers was identified as Atta Ibrahim Al-Muqaid, a 73-year-old deaf man. The network said it has acquired a photo of his decomposed body but decided not to broadcast it due to its graphic nature.

The elderly man was unaware of the soldiers' presence and gestured for them not to shoot, but the soldier who killed him confirmed that the man's pleas were ignored. Al Jazeera also obtained footage of the soldiers invading his house and killing him, despite no apparent danger to them.

In another incident, Israeli forces attacked displaced civilians in Khan Yunis, a previously declared safe zone. The forces shelled tents, resulting in at least 13 deaths and numerous injuries. Ambulances faced difficulties reaching the site due to ongoing shelling. Mawasi, where the attack occurred, is a coastal strip where many sought refuge, enduring harsh living conditions. Israel's war on Gaza since October has led to widespread civilian casualties, particularly among children and women, and extensive infrastructure destruction.
