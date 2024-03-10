0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 20:57

Leader Awards Medal of Conquest to IRGC, Army Commanders

Story Code : 1121682
The IRGC chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, announced the news on Sunday while addressing a gathering of IRGC commanders in Tehran.

“Today, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution gave the Corps a clear symbol of his satisfaction with all the endeavors of the Corps, awarding a Medal of Conquest to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps,” he said.

General Salami said that although the Leader, who commands all Iranian armed forces had symbolically awarded the medal to him, it actually belonged to all members of the IRGC who defend the integrity and independence of Iran.

“The IRGC is always on the move and immobility has no place in its logic,” he said.

The same medial of conquest was also awarded to the commander of the Iranian army General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi by the Leader.
