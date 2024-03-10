Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama

Islam Times - Syrian army drones targeted vehicles belonging to terrorist groups in Sahl al-Ghab in the northwest of Hama.

Syrian army drones targeted vehicles belonging to terrorist groups in Sahl al-Ghab in the northwest of Hama.During the clashes that broke out between the terrorists and the Syrian army forces in Aleppo and Idlib on Saturday, at least 60 terrorists were killed.The Syrian army units managed to thwart the unexpected attack of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.