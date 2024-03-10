0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 21:00

Iraqi Army Conducts Airstrikes against ISIL in Diyala

Story Code : 1121685
Iraqi Army Conducts Airstrikes against ISIL in Diyala
Iraqi army in a statement on Saturday night announced that they conducted massive airstrikes against ISIL hideouts in Diyala province.

According to Arab media, two hideouts of ISIL elements were destroyed and all the terrorists inside were killed.

The statement said that the army started the third phase of their operation on Sunday morning to strengthen and continue preventive operations and continuous pressure on members of ISIL terrorist groups.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group have present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
10 March 2024
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
10 March 2024
Children
Children's Charity Office Destroyed, Aid Worker Killed in Israel’s Attacks on Gaza
10 March 2024
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
10 March 2024
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
10 March 2024
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
10 March 2024
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
10 March 2024
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
9 March 2024
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
US Complicit in What Is Happening in Gaza: Senator Sanders
9 March 2024
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
Yemeni Official Warns US against Hostile Moves in Red Sea
9 March 2024
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
US Senate Passes $460bn Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
9 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
Iranian Spokesman Urges Expulsion of Israel from UN Women’s Commission
9 March 2024