Iraqi Army Conducts Airstrikes against ISIL in Diyala

Islam Times - The Iraqi Army announced the bombing of ISIL positions in Diyala province in the east of the country Saturday night.

Iraqi army in a statement on Saturday night announced that they conducted massive airstrikes against ISIL hideouts in Diyala province.According to Arab media, two hideouts of ISIL elements were destroyed and all the terrorists inside were killed.The statement said that the army started the third phase of their operation on Sunday morning to strengthen and continue preventive operations and continuous pressure on members of ISIL terrorist groups.ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group have present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.