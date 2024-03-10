0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 21:02

10 Terrorists Killed in Separate Operations in Pakistan

The Pakistani military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release issued on Sunday that four terrorists were “sent to hell” during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) last night, Dawn reported.

Consequently, during the follow-up sanitisation operation, four more terrorists were “successfully neutralized” by the security forces, it said.

In a separate operation in the district, the agency said it identified five terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The press release said that Pakistan has consistently asked the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

On Wednesday, security forces killed two terrorists in separate operations in the KP district.
