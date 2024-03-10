0
Sunday 10 March 2024 - 21:19

Biden Reiterates Unconditional Support for Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 1121692
The United States does not have any red lines as regards Israel’s activities in the Gaza Strip, Joe Biden said.

He added that the alleged defense of the Israeli regime is still critical so there's no red line, TASS reported.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
