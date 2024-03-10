US Military Ship Heading to Gaza to Build Port

Islam Times - The United States has sent the first ship with equipment to establish a sea corridor at the Gaza Strip, the US Central Command said on Sunday.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden told Congress that he had ordered the Pentagon to build a temporary port to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without the US army present on sight. Later, a Pentagon spokesperson noted that the project involves the creation of a floating pier, where, presumably from Cyprus, cargo will be imported for subsequent delivery to the shore by small vessels, Sputnik reports."On March 9, 2024, US Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) … departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea.Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies," the command said on X.The report came amid the war that has so far killed more than 30,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children.Since its onset on October 7, the military onslaught has enjoyed untrammeled political, military, and intelligence support on the part of the United States, the Israeli regime's main supporter.As part of its consistent political patronage for the regime, the US has so far vetoed three United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli aggression.Throughout the onslaught, the US has also supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment.On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the United States had quietly authorized over 100 separate weapons sales to Israel since the start of the Gaza war.US officials told members of Congress in a recent classified briefing that the sales included thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid.