Israeli Rabbi Threatens to Leave Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - Israeli Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef threatened a mass departure from the occupation entity if mandatory military drafting was enforced, sparking a great uproar within the occupation entity.

“If you force them to go to the army, we’ll all move abroad,” Yosef said, Al Mayadeen reported.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.