Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories

Islam Times - News sources have reported that several rockets were fired from Lebanon at an Israeli settlement north of occupied Palestine on Sunday.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that about a dozen rockets ( some sources say 35) were fired from Lebanon toward an Israeli settlement located in Mount Meron north of occupied Palestine.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the attack, for which Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility saying it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the town of Meron.Also, Al Mayadeen news television channel, quoting the Zionist regime's media, reported that Lebanon's Hezbollah fired rockets at the "Meron" region in the north of occupied Palestine.