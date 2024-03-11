Bibi Responds to Biden: He’s Wrong, Most ‘Israelis” Support Gov’t

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded publicly and directly on Sunday to biting personal criticism from US President Joe Biden the day before, saying in an interview that the US president was “wrong” when asserting that he is “hurting ‘Israel’ more than helping ‘Israel’” with his handling of the war against Hamas.

Responding to Biden’s comments to MSNBC, Netanyahu told Politico, “I don’t know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant by that I’m pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of ‘Israelis’, and that this is hurting the interests of ‘Israel’, then he’s wrong on both counts.”“These are not my private policies only,” Netanyahu continued. “They are policies supported by the overwhelming majority of ‘Israelis’.”The comments appeared to be a direct rebuke of White House messaging seemingly aimed at telegraphing unhappiness with Netanyahu while still signaling strong support for “Israel” by highlighting gaps between the “Israelis” and their prime minister.The idea was underlined by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who said Saturday that it was important to avoid conflating the “Israeli” government and its people.In his hard-hitting interview published by MSNBC Saturday, Biden highlighted deep US concerns over civilian deaths in Gaza and called the planned “Israeli” operation in southern Gaza’s Rafah a “red line.” He also said there was no way he was going “to cut off all weapons so that they don’t have the Iron Dome [missile defense system] to protect them,” but without pledging to maintain supplies of offensive weaponry.Netanyahu also pushed back on that front, telling Politico that “we’ll go there,” referring to Rafah.“We’re not going to leave. You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again,” he said.