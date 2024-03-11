0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 10:13

Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot

Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Biden’s gaffe came in an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, as he discussed the “Israeli” military aggression in Gaza with host Jonathan Capehart. The US leader said West “Jerusalem” should not repeat the mistakes that Washington made following the September 2001 “terrorist” attacks.

“America made a mistake. We went after Osama bin Laden until we got him, but we shouldn’t have gone into Ukraine,” Biden stated. He then corrected himself, saying he meant “the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan,” referring to the US invasions and occupation of the two Middle Eastern nations. Confusing places and people, has been a recurring issue for the 81-year-old president.

Medvedev, who serves as deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, posted a short clip of the gaffe on Sunday on social media, adding: “A rare kind of idiot.”

“He didn’t mix it up. He can no longer keep to himself what everyone understands – the US has disgraced itself in the bloodiest manner with the whole Ukrainian project,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
