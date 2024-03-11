0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 10:17

Russian Embassy in US in Contact with State Department Ahead of Elections: Envoy

Story Code : 1121798
Russian Embassy in US in Contact with State Department Ahead of Elections: Envoy
Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to win a new six-year term in the March 15-17 vote.

"In the conditions of constant provocations, the embassy works calmly. We are dealing with issues related to the organization of the upcoming elections in a business-like manner," Antonov was cited as saying on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel, Reuters reported.

 "We are in close contact with the secret service of the State Department. We expect that the Americans will fulfil their obligations to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission."

Antonov did not specify what provocations he was referring to, saying only that the "degree of Russophobic rhetoric" of President Joe Biden's administration "is off the chart."

Last week, Russia had summoned the US ambassador in Moscow to warn her it would expel US diplomats it deems to be interfering in its internal affairs through "subversive actions and the spread of information" related to the election.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
10 March 2024
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
10 March 2024
Children
Children's Charity Office Destroyed, Aid Worker Killed in Israel’s Attacks on Gaza
10 March 2024
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
10 March 2024
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
10 March 2024
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
10 March 2024
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
10 March 2024
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
9 March 2024