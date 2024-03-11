0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 10:19

Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza Leave Dozens Dead or Wounded

In Zeitoun neighborhood, several individuals were killed, while al-Sabra neighborhood witnessed multiple injuries. This escalation follows a previous attack on Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, where a bombing by Israeli forces resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people. Among the casualties were members of the Ashour family, whose home was targeted in Tal al-Hawa. The deceased included women and children, with the injured transported to al-Shifa Hospital.

Furthermore, reports from Al Jazeera Arabic indicate Israeli attacks on Rafah city in southern Gaza and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the enclave's central region. These strikes occurred overnight, coinciding with preparations among Palestinians in Gaza for the first fast of Ramadan. Despite the devastating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, attacks persist unabated, affecting every part of the besieged territory within the past 24 hours.

Of particular concern is Israel's heavy bombardment of the al-Mawasi evacuation zone, previously designated as a safe area by the Israeli army. Tragically, among the casualties are at least eight Palestinians who sought shelter in a tent within this zone.

This assault has further eroded any sense of security among Gaza's already traumatized population, where at least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed and 72,654 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
