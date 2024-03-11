0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 10:21

Iran Has Sent Gaza Aid via Egypt: Spokesman

Speaking to reporters at a weekly presser on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the delivery of aid supplies for the Gaza Strip has been at the top of the agenda.

Highlighting Iran’s efforts and its extensive consultations with Egypt, he said the consignments of Iranian aid for Palestinians have been shipped to Egyptian ports after coordination between the Red Crescent societies of the two countries.

“It is not possible for Iran to send aid supplies to Palestine directly. The Egyptian government has also announced in its consultations (with Iran) that sadly the (Israeli) regime does not permit the transit of aid, but this has not prevented Iran from making efforts. Iran has made attempts and has sent aid through Egypt,” he said.

Denouncing the Zionist regime for starving Palestinians and committing genocidal crimes in Gaza, Kanaani expressed hope that the international community would take serious action to deliver aid supplies into Gaza in the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

A new report by humanitarian group Refugees International said the Israeli regime has generated “famine-like conditions” in the Gaza Strip “while obstructing and undermining the humanitarian response.”

The group’s research in Egypt, Jordan and the occupied territories revealed that Israel “consistently and groundlessly impeded aid operations within Gaza, blocked legitimate relief operations and resisted implementing measures that would genuinely enhance the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza”.

Refugees International also said that Israel was “demonstrably failing to comply” with legally binding provisional measures ordered on January 26 by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to facilitate the flow of aid and lessen humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Refugees International found that logistical issues within Egypt and Jordan are limiting the distribution of life-saving assistance to people in Gaza.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, mainly intended for commercial deliveries, lacks the capacity to process the substantial amount of aid the Strip requires. Egyptian authorities have also sought to deter a large-scale humanitarian response in the northern Sinai, a military zone.

At least 30,800 Palestinians have been killed and 72,198 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
