0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 10:23

Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine

Story Code : 1121803
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
"No point in denying it any longer," she told the Izvestia newspaper, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s statement, TASS reported.

Earlier, Sikorski told a conference on the 25th anniversary of Poland’s NATO membership that the NATO military are already in Ukraine. He did not say however which country these troops are from.

After a conference on Ukraine in Paris on February 26, Macron said that the participants had considered sending ground troops to Ukraine. Although no consensus was reached on this topic, he left the door open to such a scenario in the future. After the conference, most of the participating counties stated that they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine to fight against Russia.

Commenting on Macron’s statements, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia will be inevitable if Western troops are sent to Ukraine. He also said NATO countries "should also assess" the consequences of such actions and be aware of them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
Several Rockets Fired from Lebanon Storm Israeli-Occupied Territories
10 March 2024
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
Syrian Army Destroys Terrorists in NW Hama
10 March 2024
Children
Children's Charity Office Destroyed, Aid Worker Killed in Israel’s Attacks on Gaza
10 March 2024
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $460 Billion Spending Bill to Avert A Partial Government Shutdown
10 March 2024
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
At least 60 Terrorists Killed in Syria
10 March 2024
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
European Diplomats Urge to Boost Defense Spending Due to Possible Trump’s Election Victory
10 March 2024
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestine Protesters March through London
10 March 2024
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
Iran Dismantles Illegal Online Gambling Network Linked to UK
9 March 2024