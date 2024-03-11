0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 20:58

Reports: CIA Chief Pushes for Short-Term Truce in Gaza

Story Code : 1121925
According to information, Burns’ proposal would require Hamas to provide an initial list of “Israeli” captives, or that it confirms to be alive.

Previous negotiations rounds have reportedly been hampered by a demand from the “Israeli” government wanting a full list of “Israeli” captives and their state of health.

Hamas has claimed a ceasefire would need to be enforced first in order for it to ascertain this information, since a number of hostages are held by different terror groups in the enclave.

The reports further mentioned that “Hamas does not oppose providing a list of living captives, and that Hamas is open to efforts aimed at a ceasefire, provided that they are serious and that they lead to a permanent ceasefire, the return of the displaced to their homes in the north, and the withdrawal of the [‘Israeli’] army from Gaza.”
