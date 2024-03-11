0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:00

Islamic Jihad Warns “Israel” Against Playing with Fire After Al-Aqsa Mosque Restrictions

“‘Israel’ is playing with fire through desecration of the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque compound by occupation forces and settler gangs, besides restrictions on access to the site. We and freedom-loving people will not stand idly by in the face of such aggression,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement late on Sunday.

The statement added that Palestinians are creating impressive scenes of steadfastness and determination in the face of Zionist terrorism on the advent of Ramadan and amid the silence of some Arab and Muslim governments.

“In spite of this unfortunate reality, the Palestinian resistance front is resolute to carry on with its struggle, which is entering its sixth month in a row and is armed with faith in God.

“Congratulations to the entire Palestinian nation, especially the residents of the Gaza Strip, on the arrival of the month of Ramadan. Our resistance will continue, and we will carry out strikes and acts of retaliation throughout Gaza and the West Bank,” it added.

The Islamic Jihad finally reassured all walks of Palestinian society and freedom-loving people worldwide that resistance fighters are at the apex of their combat preparedness and will not allow the “Zionist enemy” to advance its sinister plots against the Palestinian cause and nation.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have restricted Palestinian Muslims’ access to the al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays.

The Hamas resistance movement, in a statement on February 19, also denounced the entity’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound during Ramadan, warning that the measure will explode the whole situation.

“An outburst of anger is waiting to go off in the face of the occupying regime in response to any restrictions on worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Sunday.
