0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:08

Cabinet of Pakistan's Newly-Elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sworn In

Story Code : 1121933
Cabinet of Pakistan
President Asif Ali Zardari administered the ministers' oaths at the President's Office — a sprawling white-marble building — in the capital, Islamabad, with Sharif in attendance, AP reported.

This came days after Sharif was selected as prime minister in parliament following an alliance between his Pakistan Muslim League-N party and others. Sharif held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, when he replaced archrival Imran Khan.

The new premier is expected to meet up with Cabinet members to address multiple issues as Pakistan reels from an economic crisis, regular power cuts, a surge in militant attacks and a challenging relationship with neighboring Taliban-run Afghanistan.

Among the prominent lawmakers and politicians inducted into the Cabinet are Ishaq Dar, a former finance minister, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who had previously served as the defense minister in Sharif’s Cabinet, and Mohsin Naqvi, who served as the caretaker chief minister in the eastern Punjab province.

Pakistan’s president, who holds a ceremonial role, is a main ally of Sharif. So far, Zadari's Pakistan People’s Party has no presence in the Cabinet. His son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was the foreign minister during Sharif's previous stint as premier.

On Sunday, police detained dozens of Khan's supporters while protesting alleged rigging in last month’s parliamentary elections which the ousted politician’s party claimed was aimed at blocking it from getting a majority. Election officials have denied the charge.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024