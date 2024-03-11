0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:11

US Fined Around $2.5 Billion for Sponsoring Terrorist Attack in Iran

The so-called Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group and its ringleader Jamshid Sharmahd have been convicted for killing 14 Iranian citizens and injuring over 200 others in the bomb attack at the Sayyid al-Shuhada Husseiniya of Shiraz on April 12, 2008.

A total of 116 plaintiffs, including the families of victims of the bombing, had lodged a complaint against the terrorist group, its ringleader, and its state sponsor at the 55th division of the court of Tehran on international legal lawsuits.

The court’s judge announced his verdict on Monday, ruling that the US government –the sponsor of the terrorist group- should pay a total of $2.478 billion in compensation to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack.

Sharmahd, the ringleader of the terrorist group, was sentenced to death in February 2023 for masterminding and directing terrorist actions in Iran.

He is an Iranian national who also holds German citizenship and used to reside in the US.

The Tondar terrorist group was founded in the UK in 2003 by a number of monarchists, led by Fathollah Manouchehri and Foroud Fooladvand, with the purpose of theorizing anti-religious terrorism.
