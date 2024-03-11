Islam Times - The Kremlin has learned about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's comments on the results of his meeting with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but there is nothing concrete to say about it yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman was asked, in particular, to comment on Orban's words that Trump allegedly has a peace plan for Ukraine and the intention to stop financing Kiev if he wins the election. "Yes, we have seen that. But we have nothing to say because there are no details. It is not clear what this plan could be. Therefore, it is not possible to say anything concrete now," Peskov pointed out, TASS reported.Earlier, in an interview with the M1 TV channel, Orban said that Trump has a plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, which "largely coincides with Hungarian plans."According to the Hungarian prime minister, Trump, if he returns to the White House, will not finance hostilities in Ukraine and will allocate funds for the security of Europe.