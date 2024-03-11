Hezbollah Launches Multiple Attacks on Strategic Israeli Site

Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted with multiple drone and rocket strikes the Israeli regime’s strategic military sites in the north of the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Hezbollah announced in separate statements on Monday that the resistance group launched an aerial operation with “four attack drones” on Israel’s air and missile headquarters at the Kila barracks in the occupied Golan Heights, “hitting its targets precisely.”The Lebanese resistance movement also targeted with artillery shells a gathering of the Israeli occupation forces around the a-Rahib site in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories.Hezbollah also launched an attack on a “gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers on the hill of al-Tayhat with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”In another statement, the Lebanese resistance movement announced a strike on the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons.Hezbollah underlined that the retaliatory attacks on the Israeli sites were “in support of ... steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, [and] the fighters of the Islamic Resistance.”According to reports, missile sirens were heard across multiple illegal settlements in the north of the occupied territories.Hezbollah launched on Sunday rocket and drone attacks on several Israeli positions, saying its fighters had targeted the Meron settlement in the occupied territories with Katyusha rockets.The group also launched a drone attack on Israeli artillery launchers in the Arar barracks and fired rockets at a gathering of the regime’s soldiers east of the Birkat Risha outpost.Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire since early October, shortly after the occupying regime launched its bloody war on the besieged Gaza following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.Since the start of the regime’s aggression on Gaza, nearly half a million Israelis are said to have fled the occupied territories.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli war on Gaza has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 72,000 others.