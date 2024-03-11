Palestine Tops Priorities of Muslim World: Iran FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the beginning of the holy Ramadan, saying that the developments in Gaza showed that the issue of Palestine is a common cause of Muslims and is at the top of the priorities of the Islam.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message on his X account while congratulating the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan said that the developments in Gaza showed that the issue of Palestine is a common cause of Muslims and is at the top of the priorities of the Islamic world.I sincerely congratulate the noble nation of Iran, the Muslims of the world and my counterparts in Islamic countries on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan," Amir-Abdollahian wrote.He continued that the developments in Gaza showed that the issue of Palestine is the common goal of Muslims and is at the top of the priorities of the Islamic world."The holy month of Ramadan can be a privileged opportunity for Islamic countries to take an effective initiative to stop the genocide and war crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime in Gaza in the light of unity and all-round convergence," he added.He pointed out that the resistance and the Palestinian people are the main winners of this field.