0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:20

Palestine Tops Priorities of Muslim World: Iran FM

Story Code : 1121940
Palestine Tops Priorities of Muslim World: Iran FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message on his X account while congratulating the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan said that the developments in Gaza showed that the issue of Palestine is a common cause of Muslims and is at the top of the priorities of the Islamic world.

I sincerely congratulate the noble nation of Iran, the Muslims of the world and my counterparts in Islamic countries on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan," Amir-Abdollahian wrote.

He continued that the developments in Gaza showed that the issue of Palestine is the common goal of Muslims and is at the top of the priorities of the Islamic world.

"The holy month of Ramadan can be a privileged opportunity for Islamic countries to take an effective initiative to stop the genocide and war crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime in Gaza in the light of unity and all-round convergence," he added.

He pointed out that the resistance and the Palestinian people are the main winners of this field.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024