US, UK Attack al-Salif in NW Hodeidah 3 Times in a Day

Islam Times - The regional media reported on Monday a new attack by the US and UK fighters against Yemen.

The US and UK launched new strikes against Yemen in Hodeidah province.US and UK fighter jets targeted Rass Issa area in al-Salif District in the north of Hodeidah province, three times on Monday.United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations earlier received a report of a new incident 71 nautical miles southwest of Al Salif on the coast of Yemen.British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported receiving a report of a missile attack in Hodeidah.The Office of Maritime Trade Operations of the United Kingdom (UKMTO) under the British Navy (Navy) announced on Monday that it had received information about an attack on a ship 71 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif.