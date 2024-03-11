0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:27

US-Made Tank Destroyed in Ukraine's Avdeyevka

Story Code : 1121943
US-Made Tank Destroyed in Ukraine
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 11 counterattacks by Ukrainian military in the Avdeyevka region, four attacks in the Kupyansk area, and one attack in the Kherson direction, Sputnik reports.

"The enemy lost more than 430 military personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two armored combat vehicles and 18 vehicles [in the Avdeyevka area]," the ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and more than over 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the ministry added.
