Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan

Islam Times - The holy month of Ramadan begins in Gaza under Israeli siege, attacks, and widespread famine and food shortages, UNRWA calls for an immediate ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan where at least 31,112 people in Gaza have been killed and 72,760 wounded by Israeli attacks.

According to the health ministry, in the past 24 hours, 67 Palestinians have been killed and 106 wounded in Israeli attacks.The ministry added that the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration rose to 25.UNRWA warned that "hunger is everywhere in Gaza" as the holy month of Ramadan begins and reiterated an "immediate ceasefire" during the holy month.Last night, Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds on the eve of Ramadan.Palestinians across the Gaza Strip are starving as they continue to face food shortages and a famine that is spreading in the northern part of Gaza.Gaza Health Ministry announced that food shortage has already caused the deaths of some 25 children, two elderly and a young woman.