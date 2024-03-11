0
Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:38

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan

Story Code : 1121947
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
According to the health ministry, in the past 24 hours, 67 Palestinians have been killed and 106 wounded in Israeli attacks.

The ministry added that the death toll from malnutrition and dehydration rose to 25.

UNRWA warned that "hunger is everywhere in Gaza" as the holy month of Ramadan begins and reiterated an "immediate ceasefire" during the holy month.

Last night, Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds on the eve of Ramadan.

Palestinians across the Gaza Strip are starving as they continue to face food shortages and a famine that is spreading in the northern part of Gaza.

Gaza Health Ministry announced that food shortage has already caused the deaths of some 25 children, two elderly and a young woman.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024