Ramadan Begins, Israelis Attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - At the beginning of Ramadan month, the Israeli regime's settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the west Bank and arrested a number of Palestinian civilians.

As media reports say, 275 Zionist settlers attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.The Israeli troops arrested 25 Palestinian civilians in the West Bank last night, said the Palestinian Office for Prisoners Affairs and added that the number of arrested Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7 reached 7,530.With the beginning of Ramadan month and following the Israeli regime's ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Tel Aviv officials are worried about another intifada and the escalation of conflicts in the West Bank.On October 7 the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Since October 7, due to the all-out Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the strip has been increasing, exceeding 31,000 while the children are coping with the starvation caused due to the Israel war and blockade on Gaza.