Monday 11 March 2024 - 21:41

West Wants War to Continue in Ukraine: Slovak PM

"This message emerged in 2022 when some Western countries dissuaded Ukraine from signing a peace agreement with Russia, saying, ‘Let’s use the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, we will provide military and economic aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions against Russia, and weaken Russia internationally, politically, economically, and financially. This doesn’t work,'” said the Slovak Prime Minister in a video message.

According to him, Moscow has captured more territory than Kiev has liberated, and furthermore, there has been no economic collapse in Russia, and support for Putin has not declined.

Earlier he had stated that the European Union and the United States' strategy to defeat Russia has not been successful and has only led to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians. 

Fico has long opposed arming Ukraine and instead supported a political solution to the crisis. 
