Tuesday 12 March 2024

Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone

Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
The Iraqi umbrella group of anti-terror groups made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, this evening, Monday, 11-3-2024, targeted Ben Gurion Airport deep within the usurping entity by drone,” the statement read.

The resistance accompanied the statement with footage of the operation, which saw the aircraft releasing a projectile upon reaching above its designated target.

So far during the military onslaught, the entity has martyred more than 31112 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

Completing the statement, the Iraqi resistance said by targeting the “Israeli” airport, it had “affirmed that we will continue to strike enemy strongholds, in completion of the second phase of operations to confront the occupation and support our people in Gaza, and in response to the Zionist massacres against unarmed Palestinian civilians.”

Earlier this month, the coalition announced targeting the Haifa Airport in the northern part of the occupied territories in yet another pro-Palestinian operation.
