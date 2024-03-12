0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 09:27

Medvedev: Macron is A Coward

Story Code : 1122044
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
This comes as Elysee Palace announced on Monday that Macron’s long-awaited visit to Ukraine will take place sometime “in the coming weeks.”

The announcement marks the third delay of the French leader’s visit to Ukraine. Macron had initially planned to visit Kiev to sign a bilateral security agreement last month, but the document ended up being signed during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s trip to Paris.

“Macron preparing to visit Kiev? But he’s a zoological coward!” Medvedev posted in French on X [formerly Twitter], recommending that Macron’s office pack “several changes of underwear” and prepare for a “strong stink.”

Medvedev claimed that he originally wrote the message in the morning, but by the time he decided to post it – the French president had already “s**t himself” and pulled out of the planned visit. “Poor France!” he added.

Instead of hurrying to Kiev, Macron wants to “take the necessary time” for talks with allies to be able to visit Ukraine “with tangible results,” Politico wrote on Monday, citing an anonymous French diplomat.

In recent weeks, the French president has escalated his hawkish rhetoric towards Russia, suggesting in late February that sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out. Last Tuesday in Prague, he called on European nations to step up support for Kiev amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying Europe is facing times “where it will be appropriate not to be a coward.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024