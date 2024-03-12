0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 09:28

Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1122045
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
In a message on Monday, Raisi extended his congratulations to leaders of Muslim countries on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The usurping ‘Israeli’ entity has occupied the Palestinian territory for more than seven decades and committed heinous crimes,” he said.

Over the past months, he added, the entity has killed more than 30000 innocent civilians, particularly children, in the Gaza Strip.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starts in Gaza as Israel continues its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory exacerbating a humanitarian crisis there.

The Iranian president emphasized that the heads of Muslim countries have the duty to encourage and promote peace and fraternity among Muslims and develop the atmosphere of spirituality and unity among the members of the Islamic Ummah.

He added that the holy month of Ramadan provides a great opportunity for all Muslims to resort to divine teachings, particularly those of the Holy Qur'an, to prepare the ground for elevation of their countries in all fields.

Raisi expressed confidence that the continuation of the Muslim Palestinian people’s battle against “Israel” and constant and firm support by the Muslim world would lead to the liberation of Palestine, al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

He hoped Muslim nations would forge their bonds and improve relations to globally promote Islam.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024