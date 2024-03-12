0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 09:55

Iran’s Police Foil 4,000 Terrorist Plots on Border

Story Code : 1122055
Iran’s Police Foil 4,000 Terrorist Plots on Border
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi said his forces have foiled over 4,000 terrorist operations at the border since March 21, 2023.

The Border Police units have prevented many terrorist groups from approaching the country’s frontiers, he added, noting that a large number of weapons, suicide vests, and remote-controlled bombs have been found during the past 12 months.

The commander also noted that his forces have seized over 70 tons of drugs along the country’s borders in the past year, mostly in armed clashes with the traffickers.

The Border Police have arrested 718 drug traffickers and killed 32 outlaws in the current Iranian year, which will end next week, he said.

A total of 31 million liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated by the Border Police during the past 12 months, showing a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year, the commander stated.

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran –known as FARAJA- is in charge of ensuring security in the cities, on the roads and along the borders.

The command has a broad range of responsibilities and includes several divisions, including cyber police, border guard police, traffic police, criminal investigation department, antinarcotics police, and a bureau for compulsory military service affairs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
Medvedev: Biden a Rare Kind of Idiot
11 March 2024
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
Moscow Urges NATO Not to Deny Military Presence in Ukraine
11 March 2024
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
UK: The Second-Most Miserable Country in the World
11 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
Al-Houthi: Rallies Important, Part of Operation against Israel
10 March 2024