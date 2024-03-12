Israeli Forces Attack Aid Seekers in Gaza Again, Killing Nine

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s forces have once again attacked Palestinians waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait Roundabout south of Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of nine people, according to the Wafa news agency.

The Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street has been dubbed a "death trap," yet hunger, starvation, and dehydration have not deterred people from gathering there to await aid. Many of them have been displaced and traumatized since the start of the genocidal war.Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, has been almost entirely cut off from aid, with only a small number of trucks managing to reach the city from Rafah in the south.The death toll from the Israeli attack near the Kuwait Roundabout has now risen to nine, with at least 20 others injured in what marks the fourth attack on people waiting for aid. Two of the initial seven casualties died at al-Shifa Hospital due to a lack of proper medical intervention. The other 20-plus injuries are at risk of losing their lives because their injuries are severe, and the hospital lacks the capacity to provide life-saving treatments. The hospital has been nonoperational since being stormed and damaged by the Israeli military three months ago.This has sadly become the new norm for aid seekers and hungry Palestinians stranded in the northern part of Gaza City, with Israeli attacks occurring almost daily as people gather to wait for food supplies.Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, stated that Israeli forces have prevented critical medical aid, including life-saving supplies, from entering the Gaza Strip. He mentioned a truck loaded with aid being turned back because it contained scissors used in children's medical kits.Since October 7, at least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,654 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza.