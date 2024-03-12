0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:29

US Intelligence: Netanyahu’s Leadership in Jeopardy, To Face Resignation Protests

Story Code : 1122186
The report named Netanyahu and “his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues” as fomenting public “distrust”.

While most “Israelis” support how the “Israeli” army’s aggression, backing an operation in Rafah that Biden has warned against, opposition to Netanyahu’s “ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war,” the US intelligence assessment said.

“We expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report continued. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”
