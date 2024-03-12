No Place for Israel in UNCSW: Iranian VP

Islam Times - The Iranian vice president for women and family affairs called for the revocation of membership of the Israeli regime in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women considering its brutal crimes in Gaza and the massacre of Palestinian women and children.

Addressing the 68th annual UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), held in New York on Monday, Ensieh Khazali called for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the commission after the heinous onslaught on Gaza.“Providing relief aid to the hungry and the wounded is nothing more than the bare minimum. Still, the truth of the matter is that the true face and nature of the illegal colonialism-born occupation has now been exposed to millions of people the world over and they know for fact that the Zionist terrorists, backed by certain veto holders, are carrying out an excruciating genocide, namely the Gaza Holocaust. This will have ramifications for the United Nations which is expected to serve as an anchor point and haven for nations,” she said.“Today, the free-spirited people of the world expect that a regime responsible for long decades of forced displacement, aggression, and massacre of millions of women and children have no place in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Therefore, on behalf of the powerful women of Iran and in one voice with the resistant and pacifist women, I urge the revocation of the membership of the terrorist Israeli regime to this Commission,” the Iranian vice president added.“Let us join hands and set out for this meeting’s out-turn to be that of immediate delivery of food to hunger-stricken, oppressed population in Palestine and to stand tall against this brutal debarment of innocent women and children,” she emphasized.The CSW68, the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment, is taking place from March 11 to 22 under the priority theme, “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”.At least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed and 72,654 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.