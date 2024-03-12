Clashes Erupt As Israeli Forces Storm Jenin Refugee Camp

Islam Times - Israeli forces launched a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, deploying undercover units and military reinforcements as clashes erupted with Palestinian youth, according to Wafa news agency.

Undercover Israeli forces, supported by military reinforcements, surrounded a house as clashes erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers.The besieged house was targeted with an Energa missile, and ambulances were prevented from reaching the area, Wafa reported.The Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed two casualties during the raid on Jenin's refugee camp.One man was wounded by Israeli gunfire, while another was physically assaulted by the soldiers.Numerous homes in the camp have been surrounded by Israeli forces.In response to the killing of Palestinian man Muhammad Jaber, a large public march was organized in the town of Arraba, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.Earlier, Israeli forces had fatally shot Jaber, a resident of Arraba, and another Palestinian man in a shooting incident north of Tulkarem. The Israeli forces alleged that Jaber was armed and planning an attack.Israeli raids were also reported in other parts of the occupied West Bank, including the towns of Silat ad-Dhahr and al-Fandaqumiya to the south of Jenin, as well as al-Jalama, Arana, Arabbuna, and Beit Qad to the northeast of Jenin.Additionally, there were raids in the town of Bir Nabala, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, and in the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah.Furthermore, Israeli forces detained a man at a checkpoint near the village of Zibdeh in the Yabad area.The recent raid on the Jenin refugee camp comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in the West Bank, where upwards of 7,000 people have been arrested since October 7, according to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society. Many of these arrests have been made without charge, raising concerns about the treatment of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.