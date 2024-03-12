Israel Terrified of West Bank in Ramadan: General Qaani

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force said the Zionist regime’s regular fear of anti-Israeli operations in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan has reached a maximal level this year.

The Zionist regime has always been afraid of operations carried out by the young Palestinian forces in the West Bank during Ramadan, but its panic has reached a pinnacle this year, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani said on Tuesday.Lauding the Palestinian forces for their high morale, the commander said the Palestinian combatants have given Hamas the message that the resistance group can negotiate firmly while the fighters are resisting confidently.The Palestinian fighters have greatly increased their capabilities and are managing the battlefield with specific qualities, he stated.Hailing the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the Palestinian forces launched outside Gaza in October 2023, the general said a resistance-style war is not solely based on weapons and tools, but is also deeply rooted in spirituality and beliefs.Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, in response to Israel’s violations at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing settler violence against Palestinians.The surprise raid shook the occupying entity’s security establishment, leaving hundreds of Israelis dead.