Islam Times - The Quran recitation ceremony is being broadcast live on IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday.

Several distinguished reciters, teachers, and Quranic activists take part in this ceremony on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.The outset of the sacred month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon; the first day is expected to be on or around March 12, 2024.Ramadan is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).