0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:42

Russian Air Defenses Down Tochka U Rocket over Belgorod

Story Code : 1122198
Russian Air Defenses Down Tochka U Rocket over Belgorod
An attempt by Kyiv to attack targets in Russia using an RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and a Tochka U rocket launcher was foiled at about 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT) on March 12.

On-duty air defenses destroyed a Tochka U rocket and eight missiles over the Belgorod Region, TASS reported.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, in turn, wrote on Telegram that five aerial targets had been downed over the Belgorodsky District; there were no casualties or damage. Another four drones were downed over the Borisovsky District; no casualties were reported. "The windows of a private house were shattered and the surface of a school stadium was damaged in the village of Borisovka. The windows of a private house were also shattered in the village of Dubino, and the building’s facade was damaged; besides, a barn suffered damage in another household," Gladkov said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024