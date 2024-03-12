Russian Air Defenses Down Tochka U Rocket over Belgorod

Islam Times - Russian air defenses have downed a Tochka U rocket and eight RM-70 Vampire MLRS missiles over the Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

An attempt by Kyiv to attack targets in Russia using an RM-70 Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and a Tochka U rocket launcher was foiled at about 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT) on March 12.On-duty air defenses destroyed a Tochka U rocket and eight missiles over the Belgorod Region, TASS reported.Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, in turn, wrote on Telegram that five aerial targets had been downed over the Belgorodsky District; there were no casualties or damage. Another four drones were downed over the Borisovsky District; no casualties were reported. "The windows of a private house were shattered and the surface of a school stadium was damaged in the village of Borisovka. The windows of a private house were also shattered in the village of Dubino, and the building’s facade was damaged; besides, a barn suffered damage in another household," Gladkov said.