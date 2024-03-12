0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:46

Armenia Notifies Russia about Ending Work of Airport Guards

Story Code : 1122201
Armenia Notifies Russia about Ending Work of Airport Guards
“Indeed, a departmental letter was received in this regard and contacts are now being carried out through departments. I can’t say more now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

Peskov further said contacts between Russian and Armenian authorities "at all possible levels" will continue.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference that the country's border guard sent a letter to the Russian side thanking them for their service.

Pashinyan further said the Armenian Border Guard acquired "enough experience, skills, and knowledge to carry out service at Zvartnots airport without the assistance of the Russian side.”

He also said the letter indicated that the work of the Russian border guards will end on Aug. 1.
